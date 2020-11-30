Add these new Epiphone models to your ‘want’ list this holiday season. Epiphone’s Inspired by Gibson™ adds five new guitars to its Acoustic Collections, designed from classic original Gibson blueprints at an accessible price.

“The Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Collection consists of some of the most iconic guitar designs ever created,” Krista Gilley, Brand Director of Epiphone said. “Playing off our Gibson counterpart, we are providing players a high-quality, notable guitar at an accessible price. This robust collection, now consists of these legendary acoustic and ES models, including guitars ideal for every player, at every stage.”

Prices range from $699 to $899. The full Epiphone Inspired by Gibson™ Acoustic Collection (taken from their press announcement):

Epiphone Inspired by Gibson™ J-45:

The J-45, known as The Workhorse, is Gibson’s most famous and popular acoustic guitar. The choice of legendary musicians since it was first introduced in 1942, Epiphone’s Inspired by Gibson J-45 and the J-45 EC Cutaway have everything players want. The Epiphone J-45 features all solid wood construction, a comfortable rounded C neck profile, 20 medium jumbo frets, and the 60s style Kalamazoo headstock shape all in a gorgeous Aged Vintage Sunburst finish. The Fishman® Sonicore under-saddle pickup and Sonitone preamp make this Workhorse stage-ready out of the box. The Epiphone Inspired by Gibson J-45 EC Cutaway gives players improved access to the upper frets while retaining all of the features that make the J-45 special to begin with, including the Sloped Shoulder body with a solid Sitka spruce top and solid mahogany back and sides, a comfortable rounded C neck profile, Fishman® Sonicore under-saddle pickup and Fishman Presys II preamp with volume and tone controls, all in a beautiful Aged Vintage Sunburst finish.

Price: J-45 $699; J-45 EC Cutaway $749

Epiphone Inspired by Gibson™ Hummingbird

The Hummingbird™ is one of Gibson’s most instantly recognizable and remarkable acoustic guitars ever built. The new Epiphone Inspired by Gibson™ Hummingbird and the rarely offered, iconic Hummingbird 12-String guitars take flight with solid woods, vintage appointments, and a Fishman® Sonicore under-saddle pickup and Sonitone preamp. Outfitted with gold Epiphone Deluxe tuners, top and back multi-ply binding, Kalamazoo style headstock, and a bone nut and saddle, it’s available in Aged Antique Natural Gloss and Aged Heritage Cherry Sunburst Gloss finishes.

Price: $799.00

Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Hummingbird™ 12-String Acoustic

The Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Hummingbird™ 12-String Acoustic produces a clear, bright tone with a beautifully balanced sonic range and comes equipped with a unique Hummingbird pickguard. The Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Hummingbird 12-String has a solid spruce top, solid mahogany back and sides, dovetail neck joint, bone nut and saddle, Fishman® Sonitone pickup system, and an Aged Vintage gloss finish.

Price: $849.00

Epiphone Inspired by Gibson™ J-200

The Epiphone Inspired by Gibson™ J-200™ is a stunning homage to the King of the Flat-Tops – the world-famous Gibson™ SJ-200. Since its introduction in 1937, the J-200 has been the choice of “singing cowboys” like Tex Ritter and Gene Autry, as well as folk, rock and country royalty, including Emmylou Harris, Elvis, Jimmy Page, Bob Dylan, George Harrison, The Edge, and more. Featuring a Super Jumbo non-cutaway solid figured maple body, solid Sitka spruce top, and two-piece maple neck with a mahogany center strip, the Epiphone J-200 is built with all solid woods for outstanding tone. The visual elements have always been a big part of the J-200’s appeal, and the Epiphone Inspired by Gibson J-200 includes a Moustache™ bridge with curved block inlays, Crown headstock inlay and Graduated Crown mother-of-pearl fingerboard inlays, and a J-200 style pickguard with two-color graphics. The Epiphone Inspired by Gibson J-200 is available in Aged Antique Natural Gloss and Aged Vintage Sunburst Gloss color finishes.

Price: $899.00

Website: https://www.epiphone.com/Guitars/Collection/Inspired-by-Gibson-Acoustic