The new single from Stewart-Lindsey provides an antidote to isolation

“Liberation’s coming to the land of the free

Liberation’s coming for you and me…”

From “Liberation” by Stewart-Lindsey

Have you been feeling trapped ? Have you longed for the freedom we once knew? Have these long months of house arrest made you yearn for some kind of escape?



Have you been singing the isolation blues for months?

If so, you’re not alone. Because our old friend Dave Stewart, AKA Captain Dave, is back and he’s brought us the cure. It’s one he cooked up with his pal and blues brother, Thomas Lindsey, the great Louisiana bluesman.

It is a new vaccine?



No. It’s an old one. A kind of medicine that is extremely potent, and has been used since ancient times. It connects directly with our limbic systems more than any other medicine.*



It’s called Song. Part of the larger family known as Music. And in this case, Blues. And as man has known through the eons, when you take the blues and inject it with electricity, although intensely combustible and often lethal, there’s nothing better. It creates a state of mind and spirit known as “Liberation.”

Stewart-Lindsay, “Liberation”

Stewart & Lindsey had been experimenting with this phenomenon on their own for many years before meeting; Dave in his hometown of Sunderland in the UK, and Thomas in his hometown in the hurricane-battered town of DeRidder, Louisiana, near Lake Charles.

Together they realized that the sheer incendiary power of the two of them together far exceeded anything they could do individually, and Stewart-Lindsey was born. Those first efforts are collected into the acclaimed and fiery album Spitballin’.



Now after a brief recess, Stewart and Lindsey have completed Amitié a new album which picks up on explorations unfinished from the first work, and also forges new ones.

Amitie will be released on July 17, 2020. Both the single and the album are released on Dave’s new music label, Bay Street Records.



**To understand the relationship of music and the human limbic system, we turn to Dr. Assad Meymandi, a psychiatrist, neurologist and adjunct professor of psychiatry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.



The limbic system, as he wrote in the journal Psychiatry, is a a structure in the brain “consisting of thalamus, hypothalamus, amygdala, hippocampus, mammary bodies, and fornix,” and “comprise the ‘anatomy of emotions.’ They are responsible for the autonomic or the vegetative functions, such as breathing, appetite, body temperature, and moods (e.g., anger, sorrow, love, hatred, violence, compassion, sadness).”



“Music brings about the excitation of the limbic system with corresponding changes in neurotransmitters, such as catecholamine, indolamine, dopamine, endorphin, and the latest, neuron growth hormone.”



In other words, instead of heading to the pharmacy or medicine cabinet to cure what has been ailing you, turn instead to a song you love. Or a new song, like “Liberation,” ideal for waking up your lethargic limbic system.

Even before working with Lindsey, Dave famously worked with the great Annie Lennox on the first stage of a ten-year research project into what they termed the “eurythmic properties of human passion and perception, even composing their own songs, all of which were calculated to connect directly to the limbic system.



These were known in their techno-jargon as eurythmicals, which were complex beings of remarkable power, each self-contained but also connected to a vast, complex system of tremendous energy, impervious to time. (

Many of these also became known as “hits,” – songs which were very popular with the masses, and played over and over on terrestrial radio of the late 20th century. Also on jukeboxes.



To fathom the fullness of this force, listen to “Liberation.” Play it loud, over and over, if necessary.



If you want to sing along, do so. Don’t hold back.

If you feel the urge to dance, go for it. Dance and dance some more.

(Unless you’re the president, of course.)

