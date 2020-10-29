Yamaha adds to their acclaimed desktop amplifier line with today’s introduction of the THR30IIA Wireless, a 30-watt stereo amplifier explicitly designed for acoustic guitarists.

Since they debuted the THR desktop series in 2011, a whole new category of guitar amplifiers was created. They serve as a desktop amp offering guitarists what they need when they aren’t on stage or rehearsing, with exceptional sound and responsiveness at any volume.

The THR30IIA is the latest addition to the THR family of desktop amplifiers known for their superb sound, innovative features and a stylish, retro-modern look that complements any home décor.

Yamaha THR30IIA

Taken from today’s announcement, the THR30IIA features:

Three authentic-sounding microphone models – dynamic, tube and condenser – as well as onboard effects, including compression, chorus and studio-quality delay and reverb. The stereo reverbs and audio playback, in particular, utilize Extended Stereo Technology (EST), which results in a more immersive listening experience than standard stereo.

a professional-quality Yamaha D-PRE microphone preamp, as well as a dedicated mode for nylon-string guitars and a multipurpose flat setting. Three-band equalization provides for comprehensive tone shaping, while a specially designed playback system was optimized to provide hi-fi sound quality through two 3.5″ speakers. This perfect combination of innovative technology and inspiring tones enables players to experience their acoustic-electric guitar sound as if it were produced in a professional studio.

Additionally, a built-in rechargeable battery lets musicians play anywhere their music takes them, while the integrated wireless receiver combines with an optional Line 6® Relay® G10T transmitter to offer players a fully cable-free performance. The amp also includes a USB port for direct recording and playback, facilitated with the bundled Steinberg software for desktop and mobile recording. The amp can also be used with the free Yamaha Rec’n’Share app (available for iOS and Android) which allows musicians to record audio and video along with songs from their music library, then easily share performances online.

Bluetooth support enables wireless playback from Bluetooth audio devices, MIDI footswitch control and communication with the included THR Remote editor/librarian app, compatible with Mac®, PC and mobile devices.

Finally, the amp is equipped with 1/4″ instrument and XLR combo mic inputs, stereo 1/8″ Aux In and Phone jacks, as well as 1/4″ line-level outputs.

“The THR30IIA Wireless provides acoustic guitar players with a perfect combination of professional-quality sound, fully wireless operation and a stylish, modern aesthetic,” said Arthur Morin, marketing manager, guitars, Yamaha. “With the success of the THR-II series, acoustic players will love the THR30IIA, whether they are using it for practice, playing along to their favorite tracks, recording, or sharing their performances online.”

MSRP: $869.00

For more information, visit Yamaha.io/THR30IIA