Dave Stewart Amazed by Lonestar’s Country Cover of Eurythmics’ 1984 Classic “Here Comes the Rain Again” From Upcoming ‘Iconic’ EP

The evidence of a great song is its ability to be reimagined every other way. To commemorate the 40th anniversary of Eurythmics‘ 1984 hit “Here Comes the Rain Again,” Lonestar, shared their rendition of the duo’s classic, from their forthcoming five-song EP Iconic, Vol. 1, out late summer 2024.



As a fan of the Eurythmics, Lonestar guitarist Michael Britt first suggested the band cover “Here Comes The Rain Again,” originally released on Eurythmics’ third album Touch in 1983.



“I’ve always liked that song and thought it would be really cool because I love minor key songs like that, and I just felt like that would be something we could transform a little bit,” said Britt. “The biggest challenge was we didn’t want to have all that ’80s synthesizer on it. So how do you kind of make it sound like the same song without all of that because that’s a pretty prominent part?”



Britt added, “But as soon as we started playing it, it sounded like a Lonestar song. That’s the way it’s always been with us no matter what cover song we do.”



Lonestar vocalist Drew Womach added, “I knew that song so well that I’m not even sure I looked at lyric sheets. That’s one that I’ve been singing forever.”

Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart shared some praise for the Lonestar cover. “Over time, music has proven its ability to transcend genre boundaries, and it’s always gratifying to learn that the music Annie and I crafted together continues to inspire other artists,” said Stewart, in a statement. “The song was released as a single 40 years ago, and seeing a band like Lonestar put their touch on it in 2024, it’s amazing to see it still having an impact.”

When released in 1984, “Here Comes the Rain Again” went to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, while Touch went to No. 1 in the UK and peaked at No. 7 on the 200 chart.



“Here Comes The Rain Again” is a second glimpse into Lonestar’s Iconic EP, following the band’s recent cover of Fleetwood Mac‘s 1977 Rumours track “You Make Loving Fun,” which was written and sung by the late Christine McVie.



“It’s always a compliment to hear our songs,” said Mick Fleetwood of the Lonestar cover. “Christine will be smiling.”

Lonestar released their tenth album Never Enders in 2016 and is scheduled for a U.S. tour, kicking off on June 7 in Dodge City, Kansas, and wrapping up at the Ozark Moonshine & Music Festival on November 2.



“As a band, we are riding high,” said keyboardist Dean Sams. “We’ve had the two biggest touring years of our career. It feels new again and the fans have just given us a rebirth. We are more energized. We are better players and singers. Our show is by far the best show we’ve put out on the road and I’m really excited for the folks that are coming to see us in 2024.”



Iconic, Vol. 1, Tracklist:

“Rolling in the Deep” (Adele)

“Try” (P!nk)

“Time After Time” (Cyndi Lauper)

“Here Comes the Rain Again” (Eurythmics)

“You Make Loving Fun” (Fleetwood Mac)

Photo: Lonestar (l to r) Dean Sams, Michael Britt, Keech Rainwater, Drew Womack (Photo: Michael Gomez)



