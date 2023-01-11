David Bowie’s ‘Aladdin Sane’ Gets 50th Anniversary Reissue

In honor of its 50th year, David Bowie’s sixth studio album, Aladdin Sane, is set for a reissue.

An album just as iconic as its cover art, featuring the glam rocker branded with the famed red and blue lightning bolt make-up, Aladdin Sane was a beyond memorable release in the artist’s discography. Created in between the legs of his Ziggy Stardust Tour, the album would mark Bowie’s final project with his backing band, the Spiders from Mars.

“Bowie described Aladdin Sane as ‘Ziggy Goes To Washington: Ziggy under the influence of America,’” according to a press release. “The album was to be Ziggy Stardust’s last stand, and the persona was laid to rest three months after the album’s release in July 1973 at the infamous final show with the Spiders From Mars at London’s Hammersmith Odeon.”

The 1973 work was home to hits like “The Prettiest Star,” “Drive-In Saturday,” and “The Jean Genie.” Now, those songs and more will see a re-release, arriving in the form of a half-speed mastered LP, as well as a picture disc vinyl pressed from the same master.

The reissue, set to drop on April 14, is available for pre-order, HERE.

On 14th April 2023, one week before its Golden Jubilee, ALADDIN SANE will be issued as a limited edition 50th anniversary half-speed mastered LP and a picture disc LP pressed from the same master. Pre-order here: https://t.co/vtWIpFxo9f Press Release here https://t.co/mS1RCkGFvw pic.twitter.com/KZLkvzBz9P — David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) January 9, 2023

The announcement arrived on January 9, the day after what would have been the legend’s 76th birthday and the day before the seventh anniversary of his passing.

Accompanying news of the reissue, a remastered music video for “The Jean Genie” has also been shared. Check it out below.

Last year, music from the era of Bowie’s 1971 album, Hunky Dory, also saw a re-issue, one that contained 48 previously unreleased tracks from the year-long period leading up to the release of his fourth studio album. Titled A Divine Symmetry, the set gave light to unearthed home demos, studio recordings, radio sessions, and live takes.

Aladdin Sane Track List:

Side One:

1. “Watch That Man”

2. “Aladdin Sane (1913-1938-197?)”

3. “Drive-In Saturday”

4. “Panic In Detroit”

5. “Cracked Actor”

Side Two:

1. “Time”

2. “The Prettiest Star”

3. “Let’s Spend The Night Together”

4. “The Jean Genie”

5. “Lady Grinning Soul”

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images