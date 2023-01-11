David Bowie’s Daughter Shares Sweet Footage on Anniversary of His Death

David Bowie’s daughter has shared a home video to mark the seventh anniversary of the rock icon’s death.

Bowie passed away on January 10, 2016, after battling cancer privately for 18 months. The “Starman” singer released his final studio album, Blackstar, on his 69th birthday, just days prior.

On Tuesday (Jan. 10), Bowie and his widow Iman’s daughter Alexandria “Lexi” Zahra Jones posted a snippet of herself and her late father playing a keyboard together amid a studio space.

“7 years ago today. I miss you,” she captioned the video. In the same post, she shared a younger photo of the pair. See both below.

Meanwhile, Iman also posted a tribute to Bowie. The supermodel, who was married to the singer from 1992 until his death, shared a black-and-white image of the pair on social media with the caption, “For a couple of moments in the immensity of time, we were one.”

In other Bowie news, his sixth album, Aladdin Sane, is set for a special vinyl reissue to mark its 50th anniversary. The new edition of the record comes out on April 14 as a half-speed mastered LP and a picture disc LP.

To mark the reissue, the Bowie estate has shared a remastered 4K version of the official music video for “The Jean Genie.”

In the same vein, the late singer’s estate also recently shared a box set full of previously unreleased tracks titled A Divine Symmetry. Amongst the unearthed material are home demos, studio records, radio sessions, and live takes. The collection celebrates Bowie’s Hunky Dory era. Around the time of that album’s release (1971), Bowie not only recorded Hunky Dory but signed a deal with RCA, connected with the likes of Andy Warhol, Lou Reed, and Iggy Pop.

A Divine Symmetry was released as a single vinyl LP. Elsewhere alternative and promotional mixes along with original cuts of the tracks from Hunky Dory are available.

(Photo credit should read NILS MEILVANG/AFP via Getty Images)