Jennifer Hudson Emotionally Announces ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ is Renewed

Jennifer Hudson is returning to a TV screen near you.

On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Hudson announced that her syndicated talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, is returning for season two. “The Jennifer Hudson Show has got renewed for season two. You better celebrate,” the host shouted as the audience rewards her with a standing ovation, adding “today is a major day of celebration.”

“I think this happens to all of us as adults,” she continued. “We’re so busy doing stuff that we never stop to think about, ‘This is what I prayed for, this is what I wanted, this is happening,’ and embracing it. Well, this is one of those moments…You have to trust your journey and walk into it, and so now, we’re in ’23, and we’re going to glide on through this thing into season two.”

She then read from a handwritten note she penned after getting the news, thanking her family, the crew and staff who keep the show going, and the guests who’ve joined her on the couch.

“They have blessed all of our spirits just bring their energy, their star power, their human, their hearts – and that’s what this is about,” she raved of the interviewees. “I like to speak from the heart and I like to live in the moment. …To see the people come together on one accord and positivity, that is a dream and a goal of mine. … Thank you all for giving me your hearts. Thank you for letting me into your homes, into your lives.”

The show’s first season premiered in 2022 on Hudson’s birthday (Sept. 12), and featured several musical guests including Dionne Warwick, Shania Twain, Blake Shelton, Ciara and Adam Lambert. Actors Matthew Perry, Viola Davis, Glee star Amber Riley, Ken Jeong, Tony Hale, and Hudson’s former American Idol judge Simon Cowell also appeared on the show.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions