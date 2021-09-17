David Boyd Doesn’t Hold Back in Energetic Solo Project After New Politics

David Boyd is constantly writing, constantly creating, and searching for ways to animate his ideas. Until recently, this process meant producing content for the beloved Danish rock band, New Politics. As the frontman for New Politics, Boyd helped to churn out content with the band’s staple blended pop-punk sound. Once the pandemic hit, however, the band took time to reset and Boyd decided to launch his solo career.

Boyd recently released his single “No Regrets” which marks the fourth single from the artist’s independent journey. This quartet of songs is a sensational sonic experience.

Starting with his latest release, Boyd explains that “No Regrets” is a love song through and through. “No matter what you go through with the person you’re with if love wins in the end, it doesn’t matter what you go through in that relationship. That should apply like through lifetimes,” Boyd says. Sonically, the single’s upbeat tempo is irresistible and Boyd hits each high note with unrestrained enthusiasm.

As far as the other singles, Boyd wrote his first release, “Stay or Walk Away,” with Tim Randolph in L.A. a few years ago. “The song is something I struggle with in life in general. It’s basically [describing the option to] stay or walk away, which is an awesome Clash reference as well,” Boyd states. As Boyd’s inaugural solo offering, “Stay or Walk Away” is simultaneously honest and positive. The Danish-American singer/songwriter holds nothing back with this energetic introduction.

“Ambush,” Boyd’s second single, playfully dives into the balance of being vulnerable and wary of others. “Waste Away” emerges as a slower, more pensive track that continues to highlight Boyd’s charming vocals.

Overall, Boyd’s recent singles are as authentic as they come. “Being able to show these other sides— that are very alive in me— is really important. I think it’s exciting, for old fans and also new fans,” Boyd says. Thankfully, these four singles are not the end of the singer/songwriter’s latest music venture. Boyd will periodically release more music from this period of creativity.

“It’s gonna be very diverse, the project, but I feel I’m a diverse person,” Boyd explains. “I feel that I don’t only have to do one thing. I think people can relate to that, especially in this day and age with new technologies. I think it’s very relatable like my plane playlist isn’t the only rock or punk or ballads or R&B or pop or dance or house music or Latin music. My playlist is a mix-mash of anything that is relatable and makes me feel something. And that’s my life— it is a roller coaster of emotions and feelings. So I feel my solo project will reflect that.”

Check out David Boyd’s new music below, and keep an ear out for more singles.