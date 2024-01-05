David Soul, ’Starsky & Hutch’ Star and Recording Artist, Dies at 80

While having a career spanning over five decades, news broke that actor David Soul passed away at 80. Most notably known for his role in the iconic television series Starsky & Hutch as Detective Kenneth Hutchinson, the star also had a promising career in music. The singer was behind classic songs like “Silver Lady” and “Don’t Give Up on Us”. Besides a career in music and on the silver screen, the actor leaves behind his wife of 13 years, Helen Snell, and six children.

Releasing a statement of Soul’s death, Snell shared that his final moments were surrounded by those who loved and cherished him. She wrote Soul “died yesterday after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family.”

(Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)