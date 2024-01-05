Watch Kelly Clarkson Help Couple Get Married During Her Las Vegas Residency

2023 marked a massive year for American Idol winner and music icon Kelly Clarkson. Not only did she relocate The Kelly Clarkson Show from Los Angeles to New York City but she also released her 10th studio album Chemistry. And that was just the start as she also helmed her first residency at the Bakkt Theater in Las Vegas. With the singer juggling a prosperous career and being a single parent, Clarkson kicked 2024 off by helping a couple get married during her performance.

Wanting to share their special moment with Clarkson, Brian and Marcello waited to make their marriage official when at the singer’s Chemistry: An Intimate Evening. In an uploaded video, the singer is shown speaking with a person who officiated their love. After giving him the mic, the person declared, “By the power of Kelly Clarkson’s show, Las Vegas, New Year’s 2024, I pronounce you both husband and husband.”

Celebrating the moment of love, Clarkson took a moment to honor their vows before returning to the stage to continue her concert. Online, fans praised the singer, writing, “When you don’t think you can love Kelly anymore [than] you already Do she is just what the world should be full of people! Oh god that woman! Is just pure.” Another person added, “Kelly said Love is Love is Love is Love!”

Kelly Clarkson Explains “Love Is Hard”

While happy for the newlyweds, Clarkson felt the sting of love when she and her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, divorced after seven years together. Although splitting in 2020, it took another two years to finalize their divorce after numerous disputes.

Speaking about love, Clarkson admitted, “I’ve always known that love is hard. For me, love has always come with this elephant in the room of sadness. I’ve known love is not forever. I don’t mean that to sound depressing, but I think we put a lot of pressure on that word. Sometimes love is looking at someone and going, ‘This is not good for you. This is not good for me.’ That’s a hard thing to face. But when you do, I think you grow.”

