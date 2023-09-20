Taylor Swift Reveals Titles of Five ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Vault Tracks

A day after Taylor Swift sent fans on a hunt to find the titles of the From the Vault songs on her upcoming 1989 (Taylor’s Version), out October 27, she revealed the five tracks.

The day-long puzzle hunt on Google, which left the search engine jammed, led to Swift revealing the From the Vault tracks as “Slut!,” “Say Don’t Go,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Suburban Legends,” and “Is It Over Now?”

“It’s a new soundtrack,” wrote Swift, revealing the songs on social media on Wednesday (September 20). “Here are the back covers and vault track titles for ‘1989’ (my version). I can’t wait for this one to be out, seriously. Thank you for playing along, sleuthing, puzzling, and making these reveals so much chaotic fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all).”

Originally released in 2014, 1989 featured 13 tracks and 16 songs on a deluxe edition. Taylor’s Version will feature 21 songs, including five previously unreleased songs From The Vault. These extra songs have been included in Swift’s three prior re-recordings as an exclusive for fans streaming and purchasing the album.

“Surprise!! ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ is on its way to you,” wrote Swift on social media after first revealing the release of her rerecorded version of 1989, following her final show of the North American leg of her Eras Tour in August. “The ‘1989’ album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most favorite re-record I’ve ever done, because the five From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

The original 1989 album, which was co-written with Max Martin, went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned Swift 10 Grammy nominations, and wins for Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video for “Bad Blood,” which featured Jessica Alba, Selena Gomez, Zendaya, and more.

Prior to revealing the upcoming release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), a re-recorded “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” was featured in the season one finale of the Amazon Prime series The Summer I Turned Pretty, along with a new version of “Wildest Dreams” also appeared in the 2021 DreamWorks animated film Spirit.

Photo: John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management