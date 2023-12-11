Dee Snider on the End of KISS: “When I See the Bodies in the KISS Coffins, Then I’ll Say, ‘They’re Done’”

KISS may have left the proverbial building, but one fellow rocker isn’t so sure. Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider doesn’t believe that fans have seen the last of the rock band. The rocker doesn’t believe that retiring is in the band’s nature.

Talking with Blabbermouth, Snider prefaced his argument with an assurance that he’s a fan of the band. He just doesn’t believe they’ll call it quits.

He said, “I’m a day one KISS fan. Day one. I was living on Long Island in Nassau County. They were in Queens. I heard about this band that was wearing makeup. They were coming out with their first album. And I was, like, all about it, called KISS. Man, I snapped that thing up, and I had the first seven albums.”

“But the idea of the farewell tour, I don’t know what to believe,” he continued. “And people say, ‘Well, do you think it’s for real?’ I said, ‘This is what I know: when I see the bodies in the KISS coffins, then I’ll say, ‘They’re done. They’re done.” When they’re laying there in the coffins, I’ll say, ‘Good work. Good job.’

Perhaps, Snider does have a point. It’s not the first time that KISS has said farewell, and even this latest goodbye seems poised to set up the band’s next phase — digital avatars. KISS has gone digital with digital avatars replacing the live members of the band.

Kiss Discusses Their Future Plans

“What we’ve accomplished has been amazing, but it’s not enough. The band deserves to live on because the band is bigger than we are,” KISS member Paul Stanley said in a video. “It’s exciting for us to go the next step and see Kiss immortalized.”

Exactly, what this means for the future remains to be seen. Will KISS begin performing concerts with these avatars? Will fans show up? These are all questions for the future.

“We can be forever young and forever iconic by taking us to places we’ve never dreamed of before,” Gene Simmons said. “The technology is going to make Paul [Stanley] jump higher than he’s ever done before… If you think you’re going to get rid of us, I’m afraid that’s not going to happen.”

So Snider isn’t completely wrong. KISS will continue to live on in one form or another.

[Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM]