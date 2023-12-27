KISS Fans Are Far From Thrilled Over Latest Avatar Show Details: “That’s the Exact Year That Everyone Will Stop Caring”

Taking both hard rock and showmanship to the next level, KISS stunned the music industry with more than just their style but their ingenuity when it came to levitating drum kits and pyrotechnics that involved smoking guitars and shooting rockets. Never short of shock value, after 46 years of touring, the band celebrated their legacy with the End of the Raod World Tour. While most believed it the end of KISS, they recently revealed digital avatars of the band that will continue to perform for… well, ever. And if band members believed it a great idea to bring themselves into the future of technology, fans had an entirely different opinion.

Given that MTV considered KISS the ninth Greatest Metal Band of All Time, it’s easy to see how they sold over 100 million albums and built a loyal fanbase that continues to support them. So hoping to keep the good times rolling, the band announced a new concert with digital versions of themselves. During a press release, Gene Simmons said, “We can be forever young and forever iconic by taking us to places we’ve never dreamed of before. The technology is going to make Paul [Stanley] jump higher than he’s ever done before.”

KISS Fans Not A Fan

Although excited, fans quickly voiced their opinion of the idea, which will premiere in 2027. Looking at fan’s reactions, one read, “Oh that’s the exact year that everyone will stop caring.” Another person added, “Whilst I’ll buy new songs that you make, I won’t spend money on cartoon concerts. I’ve seen the best, leave the rest for the next generation if it succeeds.”

Whilst I’ll buy new songs that you make, I won’t spend money on cartoon concerts. I’ve seen the best, leave the rest for the next generation if it succeeds. — OscarH (@OscarHvala) December 22, 2023

While some fans shared their opinions, one person took it to an entirely different level, suggesting, “This will turn out worse than Music From The Elder… much worse.”

This will turn out worse than Music From The Elder…much worse. — OSI (@Schmides31) December 22, 2023

For fans still on the fence, Simmons explained that the technology will get better before their first show. He even revealed they spent “$200 million to take it to the next level.” Only time will tell what that level looks like and if fans welcome it with open arms.

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

