Looking to spice up your banjo skills while learning from one of the best? Deering announces a new Banjo Masterclass Series with renowned master 5 string banjoist Jens Kruger, starting January 5th, 2021. And best of all, it’s a free series!

In each session, Kruger will reveal secrets of his playing and offer advanced musical concepts that you can apply to your banjo playing. Kruger is a master 5 string banjoist and highly accomplished composer, who is able to communicate his deep comprehension of music in a passionate and meaningful way. As a founding member of the award-winning Kruger Brothers, he was inducted into the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame in 2011 and in 2013 he was awarded the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass Music – the first recipient of this award to have been born outside of the United States. In 2021, he will be inducted in the Banjo Museum Hall of Fame.

Deering Banjos Livestream with Jens Kruger

This masterclass series will be livestreamed at deeringbanjos.com/masterclass. Each session will be followed up a week later with a review session where users can ask questions about the previous week’s lesson in the live chat.

While this series is geared toward the intermediate/advanced banjoist, players of all levels are encouraged to watch this series as they will surely be able to learn something to improve their playing and musical appreciation.

Watch Jens discuss the series in this video below:

RSVP with the link below and to see the schedule of classes.

deeringbanjos.com/masterclass