Demi Lovato Says Ongoing Tour Will Be Her Last, Cites Illness

Demi Lovato told fans on Tuesday, September 13 that the current HOLY FVCK tour, in support of her 2022 album of the same name, will be her last.

“I’m so f—ing sick I can’t get out of bed,” the pop star wrote, taking to Instagram Stories to break the news.

Captured by Twitter user, PopCrave, a series of photos show a window overlooking a cityscape (from her tour schedule, she appears to have been in Chile). The “I’m Sorry” singer continued with “I can’t do this anymore,” and, finally, “This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys.”

No further details of Lovato’s illness were given, however, the now-deleted stories have been followed up with another set that read: “Gonna power thru it for you guys. I’ll need help singing so sing loud for me bb’s!!” A mirror selfie followed as did an after-show note to fans, reading “You guys reeeeally pulled thru tonight.. thank you sooo f–ing much – I love you more than you know.”

Lovato’s first tour since the Tell Me You Love Me World Tour in 2018, the HOLY FVCK tour kicked off on the heels of her eighth studio album released on Aug. 19.

Beginning in South America on Aug. 30 and running through the U.S. and Canada, Lovato commented on the 32-date trek saying, “I’m so excited to get back on the road after four years without touring, and even longer since I’ve toured in South America. We’re working so hard to deliver an incredible show for all my fans and I can’t wait to see them in person to celebrate this new music.”

The first leg of the tour will come to a close on Nov. 6 in Irving, Texas, but the singer has a long way to go before the end.

