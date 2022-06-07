Demi Lovato Announces the ‘HOLY FVCK’ Tour—Their First Tour in Four Years

Demi Lovato just announced their anticipated fall tour for their new album HOLY FVCK. The album is out on August 19 and will kick off the stretch of the tour.
To celebrate tickets going on sale for the tour, they will be performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 9. General admission and VIP tickets go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 am central time.
The 32-date trek will run throughout the Americas beginning in South America. Lovato commented on the tour saying, “I’m so excited to get back on the road after four years without touring, and even longer since I’ve toured in South America. We’re working so hard to deliver an incredible show for all my fans and I can’t wait to see them in person to celebrate this new music.”
The HOLY FVCK tour will venture for five shows in South America beginning in Brazil and ending in Chile on September 13. Joining Lovato as supporting acts will be DEAD SARA or Royal & The Serpent. The tour picks up in the U.S. on September 22 at the Hard Rock Live Sacramento venue in Wheatland, California. You can see the “Cool for the Summer” singer in Nashville at the Ryman on October 25. The Tour ends in Irving, Texas on November 6. Learn more about tickets HERE. Demi’s U.S. tour dates are listed below.
HOLY FVCK TOUR U.S. DATES:
Sat Aug 13 – Springfield, IL – Illinois State Fair
Sun Aug 14 – Des Moines, IA – Iowa State Fair
Thu Sep 22 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento *
Fri Sep 23 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino *
Sun Sep 25 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds *
Tue Sep 27 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic *
\Wed Sep 28 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater ^
Fri Sep 30 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas ^
Mon Oct 03 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium ^
Wed Oct 05 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre ^
Fri Oct 07 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre Detroit ^
Sun Oct 09 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre ^
Mon Oct 10 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ^
Wed Oct 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia ^
Thu Oct 13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^
Sat Oct 15 – Toronto, ON – History ^
Sun Oct 16 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia ^
Tue Oct 18 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre ^
Fri Oct 21 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *
Sun Oct 23 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy *
Tue Oct 25 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium *
Fri Oct 28 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *
Sun Oct 30 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Event Center *
Tue Nov 01 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans *
Thu Nov 03 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall *
Sun Nov 06 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *
* DEAD SARA
^ Royal & The Serpent