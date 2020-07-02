Devon Gilfillian’s Nashville Success Story on ‘Pitch List’ Podcast

From his Music City newbie days of Reggae cover bands and working as a City Winery employee to Capitol Records recording artist breaking musical and lyrical boundaries, this week’s guest Devon Gilfillian is a perfect example of the Nashville success story.

Gifillian has since shared the stage with Mavis Staples, Keith Urban, Brothers Osborne and many more musical icons. He also released his first full-length record, Black Hole Rainbow, earlier this year. Listen on to hear he and host Chris Lindsey bond over their love of a good PB&J mid-write, and how Devon ultimately strives to use his art to enact real change in the world.

Chris Lindsey is a #1, Grammy-nominated American country music songwriter and record producer. He is the husband of Aimee Mayo, with whom he has written several chart-topping songs and has three children (and 3 dogs). The two own Aimeeland Studio in Brentwood, TN.