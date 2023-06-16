Dierks Bentley Announces Two Nights at Red Rocks for September

Dierks Bentley has added a pair of Colorado dates to his Gravel & Gold Tour.

The country singer/songwriter will spend two nights at Red Rocks Ampitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on September 5-6. Special guests for the evening are Ashley McBryde, The Infamous Stringdusters, Tanner Usrey, The Red Clay Strays, Kaitlin Butts and Harper O’Neill.

“It’s been seven years since I’ve played Red Rocks, so when I heard that we could get two nights on the schedule there, I jumped at it,” Bentley said in a release. “Some of the best concert experiences of my life have been in Colorado, and that venue is certainly at the top of the list. I’m bringing along some of my favorite singers and musicians to give the fans two nights they’ll never forget.”

The news of Bentley’s two Red Rocks dates follows the cancelation of his 2023 Seven Peaks Camping & Music Festival. Previous Seven Peaks buyers/attendees will get presale access to both shows Thursday (June 22) starting at 10 a.m. MT. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday (June 23) at 10 a.m. local time via Dierks.com.

Bentley’s Gravel & Gold Tour launched on June 1 in Toronto, Canada. Jordan Davis serves as direct support throughout the trek. Special guests Elle King, Tracy Lawrence, Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack, Hot Country Knights, Kameron Marlowe, The Cadillac Three, The Red Clay Strays, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Shane Smith & the Saints, Caitlyn Smith and Hailey Whitters also open on various dates.



The Red Rocks announcement comes on the heels of Bentley revealing his new single “Something Real.” The singer penned the honest ballad during a writing retreat in Colorado with Luke Dick, Ashley Gorley, HARDY, and Ross Copperman.



“HARDY helped rough out some of the edges of the initial idea, and I love the honesty of the song,” Bentley previously told American Songwriter. “Writing songs and making an album, you can only do what really speaks to you. If you try to write a song [that’s] going to be universal, that just doesn’t work, at least for me. It’s always been those personal songs, like ‘I Hold On,’ that are meaningful to me personally and end up somehow connecting on a larger scale. So, this is a pretty extreme example of that, but I think people can relate to it.”

Sometimes a crowd makes me lonely

Sometimes a shot just makes me sad

Sometimes I miss that old small-town, slowdown life I kinda wish that I still had

I can’t really pour my heart out on the FM radio

Cause the way I’m really feeling

Won’t fill up the coliseum on the edge of Tupelo



“I want to say something, and I want songs that say something real, and I feel like these 14 songs do,” Bentley added about his latest album Gravel & Gold. “There are songs and sounds that people can dig into and the deeper they go, the more authentic it’ll hopefully feel to them.”

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ACM)