Discover Paul McCartney’s Quirky Long-Lost Christmas Record That He Gifted to the Other Beatles

The Beatles had a unique humor about them. It’s the kind of back-and-forth that only develops between people who spend oodles of time together. That humor was readily apparent throughout their career, but with the holidays approaching, we feel inclined to revisit a rare manifestation of Paul McCartney‘s playfulness: his long-lost Christmas album.

Videos by American Songwriter

The record was only pressed three times in 1965—once for each of his bandmates. It’s quite a sweet directive from McCartney. He created a radio show of sorts for John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr to amuse themselves with over the holidays.

“Once I put together something crazy, something left-field, just for the other Beatles, a fun thing which they could play late in the evening,” he once explained. “It was just something for the mates, basically.”

The record begins with the warbled voice of McCartney introducing the record’s first song, “Unforgettable” by Nat King Cole. He plays presenter, putting on an accent, and hamming it up. The album then launches into Cole’s 1951 classic. Other songs on the track list include Elvis Presley’s “Don’t Be Cruel,” Peter and Gordon’s “Someone Ain’t Right,” and The Beach Boys’ “I Get Around.”

Elsewhere on the record are feigned interviews, other songs McCartney felt his bandmates needed to hear, experimental songs, and more. The whole thing reads like one long inside joke. It’s not a Christmas album in the traditional sense, but it’s an immensely personal gift from McCartney to his fellow Beatles.

“Unfortunately, the quality of these discs was such that they wore out as you played them for a couple of weeks, but then they must have worn out,” he continued. “There’s probably a tape somewhere, though.”

The few copies of this rare record that can be found are a look into McCartney behind-the-scenes. Because it was just meant to be heard by three people, it feels like Macca at his most at-ease.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns