Paul McCartney Reveals Dream Duet Partner, Tells Why the “Smell of Cigars” Puts Him in the Christmas Spirit

To mark the end of an eventful 2023, Paul McCartney looked back on the year by answering a series of 23 questions from fans on topics such as which artist he’d love to duet with and what smell puts him in the mood for Christmas. The Q&A has been posted at PaulMcCartney.com.

The former Beatles legend, of course, has already sung with many other famous artists, but one fan asked him if there was anyone else whom he’d like to duet with.

McCartney’s choice was a fellow music legend, revealing, “Bob Dylan keeps coming up in my mind, but I don’t know if we’ll ever get round to it.”

Christmas-Themed Questions

A few of the 23 questions focused on the Christmas holiday, with one fan asking if there was something that “always gives you the Christmas feeling.”

“As a kid it was always the smell of cigars,” the 81-year-old McCartney said. “My dad didn’t smoke them except at Christmas, and my brother and I used to buy him a little pack each. Then one year our dad said, ‘Don’t buy me the pack, just get me one really good one!’”

McCartney also revealed one of the favorite Christmas gifts he’s ever received.

“It’s hard to just choose one,” he admitted. He then singled out “a beautiful old Telecaster guitar from 1956” that his wife, Nancy Shevell, gave him. Sir Paul added the gift was “pretty darn special.”

As for whether he prefers giving or receiving presents, McCartney answered, “Both.”

Regarding the New Beatles Song, “Now and Then”

Meanwhile, a couple of fans’ questions focused on the new Beatles song, “Now and Then,” which combined a demo John Lennon recorded in the late 1970s with additional tracks recorded by McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison in the mid-1990s, and new parts recorded by McCartney and Starr last year.

McCartney was asked how he felt when he first heard Lennon’s cleaned-up vocals, which were separated from the demo recording for use in the new track using modern audio technology.

“Very emotional,” he said.

Another fan asked to pick his favorite part of the “Now and Then” music video, which virtually reunited the Fab Four using old and recent footage of the various members.

“John goofing around!” McCartney wrote.

On the Got Back Tour

Asked what his highlight of 2023 was, McCartney emphatically answered, “The GOT BACK tour!” The trek visited Australia, Mexico and Brazil during the latter part of the year.

As for what his favorite song to play on the tour was, McCartney said, “It varies. Probably ‘Hey Jude,’ just to see all those thousands of people singing in harmony with each other.”

The Year Ahead

Looking ahead to the new year, McCartney what he’s looking for ward to most in 2024, to which he replied, “My birthday.” He’ll turn 82 on June 18.

You can read the full Q&A at PaulMcCartney.com.