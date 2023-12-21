5 Artists That Need To Make a Christmas Album, Stat!

Countless musicians have opted to record Christmas albums come December. It’s a natural inclination that rears its head year after year. Nevertheless, there are still a few holdouts that haven’t fully ceded to writing a definitive Christmas album. Find five artists we think should rectify that as soon as possible, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 5 Romantic Christmas Songs for Cozy Evenings]

1. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has shared several Christmas songs throughout her career, including a 2011 EP titled A Very Gaga Holiday and a cover of “Winter Wonderland” alongside Tony Bennett. Nevertheless, we’d like more Christmas content from the pop icon. We’d be pleased if she kept it in the same classic vein as her work with Bennett. Gaga’s voice lends itself well to the melodrama of ’50s crooners.

2. Taylor Swift

A full Christmas album from Taylor Swift would be the icing on the cake to an already stellar career for Swift. She already has a 2007 Christmas EP, but we wouldn’t turn our noses up at an updated holiday record from Swift. We don’t foresee it happening this year, but what a stellar move on her part if she were to drop a project full of holiday covers. She’s dominated our summer, so why not our winter too? While we wait patiently for that dream to come to fruition, we will always have “Christmas Tree Farm” to fall back on.

[Taylor Swift on Tour: Get Tickets]

3. Bon Iver

In many ways, Bon Iver‘s music feels like it’s stuck in a permanent contemplative winter. The band’s albums could work as Christmastime records as is—if one is willing to stretch the definition a little. However, if the band were to write an original album that was expressly for the holidays, we believe the result would be one of the most interesting Christmas records to date. Melancholy and metaphorical, Bon Iver’s Christmas record would be for the heartbroken, the lonely, and the healing. Those people deserve an album that befits their holiday mood, as well.

4. Leon Bridges

Leon Bridges has lent his voice to several Christmas covers. From duets with Kacey Musgraves to Michael Bublé, there is plenty of Bridges holiday content out there. Because of this, we know that he would shine on a standalone holiday record. His ’60s pastiche would enter into its final form on an austere, nostalgic Christmas record.

Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage for Clear Channel

**Purchases you make through our links may earn American Songwriter a commission.