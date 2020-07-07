Dodai Stewart & Natalia Zuckerman Discuss Fate & Choice on ‘SongWriter’

In this episode of SongWriter musician Natalia Zuckerman responds to author Dodai Stewart.

As an editor at the New York Times, Dodai Stewart recently wrote about growing up in New York City. She also interviewed talk show stars Desus and Mero and led a panel discussion with the Wu-Tang Clan. She tells a story about destiny, choice and tarot cards that she wrote specially for SongWriter.

Then, slide guitarist Natalia Zukerman performs her song “Storm Cloud Rising,” and talks about her own recent tangles with fate.

SongWriter is a podcast of stories and answer songs because podcast host Ben Arthur knows that writers and musicians are mutually intrigued by each other’s craft. Also a singer, songwriter and novelist himself, Ben Arthur wrote “All art responds to other art,” in a New York Times Op-Ed concerning the fine line between stealing from, and being inspired by, the works of other artists.

It’s not news that artists take inspiration from numerous sources, even literature, and the serendipitous journey of any piece of artwork can seem profound after the fact. But Arthur takes an especially expansive view of literature as muse, and his wide-ranging forays into storytelling are – like his music – deeply resonant and heartfelt.

Explore this connection between the written word and the lyrical with SongWriter’s new episode.