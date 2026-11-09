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We go Song Diving with Morgan Wade, the Virginia-born singer-songwriter whose debut album, Reckless, brought her distinctive voice and songs like “Wilder Days,” “The Night,” and “Last Cigarette” to a national audience.

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We get into the stories behind her songs, including how a last-minute festival gig led to a chance connection with Jason Isbell’s guitarist Sadler Vaden, who helped Morgan turn a song originally called “Reaching for the Wind” into “Wilder Days.” She also shares the unusual memory attached to writing “Matches and Metaphors,” why “The Night” means more to her than any commercial success, and how she’s relearning to take her time as a songwriter.

We also geek out on the music that shaped her, from Rob Thomas and Matchbox Twenty to a lifelong fascination with Elvis Presley. We talk about her admiration for Jason Isbell and Shovels & Rope, the unexpected rhymes of Lana Del Rey, and the songs by Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves that have stuck with her.

It’s a conversation about the unexpected twists of fate that can launch a career, the pressure of following up a breakout hit, and the incredible reward of knowing a song you wrote has made a difference in someone’s life.

Listen everywhere you listen to podcasts including: Spotify, Apple, and Amazon.

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Bonus: Morgan Wade’s Song Diving Mixtape – with songs from the conversation!