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We go Song Diving with E, the singer, songwriter, and creative force behind EELS, whose wonderfully unpredictable catalog includes songs like “Novocaine for the Soul,” “Fresh Blood,” “I Need Some Sleep.“and “Fresh Feeling.”

Videos by American Songwriter

We get into the stories behind his songs, from collecting scraps of paper that eventually became “Novocaine for the Soul” to building “Efils’ God” out of backwards samples. He shares how “Fresh Feeling” came out of a week spent sick in bed, how returning exhausted from a tour of Japan inspired what would become EELS’ most-streamed song, “I Need Some Sleep,” and how an old Batman episode found its way into a song on his latest album, Cookie Happened.

We also geek out on the music that shaped him, beginning with the Beatles and Neil Young records his older sister played when he was growing up. We get into John Lennon’s vulnerable songwriting, the wildly different sides of Prince, and E’s love of The Replacements and Hank Williams. And he shares a surprising pick for his favorite Bob Dylan album.

It’s a conversation about the unlikely ways songs come together, the musical obsessions that never leave us, and a songwriter who’s spent hi

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Bonus: EEL’s Song Diving Mixtape with songs from the conversation!