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We go Song Diving with Michelle Branch, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter whose debut major-label album, The Spirit Room, gave us hits like “Everywhere,” “All You Wanted,” and “Goodbye to You.” She went on to collaborate with Santana on “The Game of Love” and form the country duo The Wreckers with Jessica Harp.

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We get into the stories behind her songs, including how hearing Maren Morris sing “Goodbye to You” 25 years later gave Michelle a new appreciation for a song she wrote as a teenager, why “All You Wanted” is still one of her proudest songs, and how The Chicks and the Doobie Brothers helped inspire The Wreckers.

We also geek out on the music that shaped her, from hearing Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” as a child to learning songs by Neil Young and Cat Stevens on her first guitar. Michelle tells us why Christine McVie was the secret sauce of Fleetwood Mac, how she ended up singing with Stevie Nicks, and how artists like Tom Petty, Patty Griffin, Lisa Loeb, and Sheryl Crow influenced her songwriting.

It’s a conversation about finding success before you’ve even finished growing up, following your musical curiosity instead of letting success define what comes next, and discovering a new appreciation for the songs you wrote before you knew where they might take you.

Listen everywhere you listen to podcasts including: Spotify, Apple, and Amazon.

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Bonus: Michelle Branch’s Song Diving Mixtape – with songs from the conversation!