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We go Song Diving with Andy Grammer, the multi-platinum singer-songwriter behind hits like “Keep Your Head Up,” “Honey, I’m Good,” “Good to Be Alive,” and “Don’t Give Up on Me.”

Videos by American Songwriter

We get into the stories behind his songs, including how a 12-hour day of street performing without making a dollar inspired “Keep Your Head Up,” and how “Honey, I’m Good” became one of his biggest hits after his manager sent him back to the drawing board, despite having written 100 songs for the album.

We also explore the music that shaped him, from growing up in a house where his parents were always writing children’s music and listening to Paul Simon and Billy Joel, to discovering John Mayer and Lauryn Hill in the same week, and his fascination with Louis Prima and the magic of an artist who sounds like nobody else.

Along the way, we talk about why Andy considers persistence his greatest talent, chasing the elusive spark in songwriting, and how his song “Who Is Saving Who?” came out of realizing that the people touched by his music have given just as much back to him.

It’s a conversation about the songs that can change the direction of your life, finding the will to keep going when nothing seems to be working, and the realization that sometimes the people who are saved by your songs are the very people saving you.

Listen everywhere you get your podcasts including: Spotify, Apple, and Amazon!

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Bonus: Andy Grammer’s Song Diving Mixtape – with songs from the conversation!