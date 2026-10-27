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We go Song Diving with Jim James, the singer, songwriter, and frontman of My Morning Jacket, known for songs like “One Big Holiday,” “Wordless Chorus,” “Golden,” and “I’m Amazed,” as well as his adventurous solo work.



We dive into the story behind “Golden,” a song shaped by life on the road, a struggling relationship, and a warning from his grandmother. We talk about writing “Look at You,” and how his latest solo album grew out of recordings he’d made nearly 15 years earlier, including “Lost Child,” which unexpectedly brought Carole King into the picture.



We also geek out on the music that shaped him, from Dan Fogelberg and Kermit the Frog to R.E.M., Nirvana, Bob Marley, and the Grateful Dead. And we hear about his extraordinary experiences writing music to Bob Dylan’s long-lost lyrics and working with Brian Wilson.

Along the way, we explore how music can hold us in our sadness without bringing us down, how revisiting old ideas can open up new possibilities, and why Jim believes songs are never really finished.



It’s a conversation about the music that shapes us, the unexpected places songs can take us, and learning to let songs become something we never imagined.

Videos by American Songwriter

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Bonus: Jim James’ Song Diving Mixtape – with songs from the conversation!



