Ella Langley Makes Little Girl’s Day By Inviting Her On Stage to Sing “Butterfly Season”

Ella Langley just gave one young fan a moment she’ll never forget. The country superstar recently brought her Dandelion Tour to Los Angeles, and made a little girl’s night when she brought her on stage.

In fan video from the concert, a security guard can be seen lifting a young girl over the barricades. He proceeded to put her on stage, and Langley took it from there.

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Langley knelt down to speak to the girl, who sported a denim skirt, pink cowboy boots, and a T-shirt featuring the headliner.

“Y’all give it up for Mallory tonight!” Langley told the Greek Theatre audience after learning the girl’s name. “I don’t know if you’ve been enough versions of yourself to understand this, but we understand growth and exciting things, don’t we?”

Mallory agreed with a nod, before Langley asked her, “You want to help me with this chorus?”

The young girl agreed, and the women traded lines of the song, which appeared on Langley’s latest LP. Mallory earned cheers from the crowd and giggles from Langley as she confidently performed on stage.

“Y’all give it up for Mallory tonight,” Langley instructed the crowd. She then offered the young fan a sweet hug and declared, “That’s the most precious angel I’ve ever seen.”

What to Know About Ella Langley

Langley’s trek kicked off in August, and will continue throughout the end of the month. She’ll wrap up her tour on Halloween night with a show in St. Paul, Minnesota.

During her time on the road, Langley has continued to smash records with her hit song, “Choosin’ Texas.” Most notably, the track surpassed Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” to become the longest-running No. 1 in Billboard Hot 100 history.

To mark one year since its release, Langley shared a video from the recording studio on Instagram.

“One year of Choosin’ Texas 🤍 This song… I am constantly & consistently amazed by what this song has done & how much y’all continue to love it,” she captioned the clip. “You’ll never know how much it means to me & everyone involved in making it come to life, thankful is an understatement. Here’s to 365 days of madness.”

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM