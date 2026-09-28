Song Diving With Judy Collins

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We get into the stories behind songs like “Both Sides Now,” “Suzanne,” “Since You’ve Asked,” “My Father,” “Someday Soon,” and “Send in the Clowns.”

Videos by American Songwriter

We also explore the songs and artists who shaped the way Judy hears, writes, and interprets music, from the traditional ballad “Barbara Allen” and the folk songs she discovered growing up to Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan, and Stephen Sondheim.

And we talk about her classical piano training, the song that changed the course of her life, hearing Joni Mitchell sing “Both Sides Now” over the phone at 3am, and Leonard Cohen playing her “Suzanne” before he was even sure it was a song.

It’s a conversation about recognizing a great song, discovering your own voice as a songwriter, and a lifetime spent listening for the songs that demand to be sung.

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Bonus: Judy Collins’ Song Diving Mixtape – with songs from the conversation!