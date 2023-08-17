Doja Cat Addresses Losing Followers on Social Media: “I Feel Free”

After Doja Cat insulted some of her fans online and lost more than 300k followers, she posted an Instagram story today that indicated that she felt relieved over her dwindling follower count. Despite losing countless followers on social media, Doja Cat still holds more than 25 million followers on Instagram and 5.6 million on Twitter.

Videos by American Songwriter

In July, Doja Cat was asked online to tell her fans she loved them. “I don’t though cuz I don’t even know yall,” the singer wrote. “If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or fucking ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

[RELATED: Doja Cat Considering Taking a Break from Music to Start Acting]

On August 16, Doja addressed the drama on her Instagram Story. “Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I’ve defeated a large beast that’s been holding me down for so long and it feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am and not for who I was… I feel free,” she wrote.

Doja Cat has been very busy this summer releasing several new singles, including this month’s “Paint the Town Red” and “Attention.” Doja is currently working on her fourth studio album, which does not have a release date yet. Doja Cat discussed the new album during an interview with V Magazine last month.

“I have thrown fits my whole career because I have been making music that didn’t allow me to have a mental release. I have been making music that is palatable, marketable and sellable, that has allowed me to be where I am now,” Doja said. “These upcoming projects are going to be very different compared to everything I have done and I am excited about that. I do not care if people are not.”

Photo by: Rich Polk/NBC