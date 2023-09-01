Doja Cat Releases New Single “Demons” Along with Music Video

Doja Cat has just released a new single called “Demons,” which is accompanied by a horror-influenced music video starring iconic actress Christina Ricci. “Demons” will be included on Doja’s upcoming fourth studio album, Scarlet, which will be released on September 22. “Demons” is the third single from Scarlet, following “Attention” and “Paint the Town Red.”

“Demons” demonstrates Doja’s immense skills for rapping as well as an exciting beat. The lyrics of the song’s chorus read, How my demons look (How your demons)/ Now that my pocket’s full? (Ayy, ayy, ayy, yeah, ayy)/ How my demons look (Ayy, yeah)/ Now that you bitches shook? (Bitch).

The music video for “Demons” stars is directed by Doja Cat and Christian Breslauer. The video stars The Addams Family and Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci as a mother being terrorized by a demon played by Doja Cat. Doja seems to be the leader of a mischievous pack of demons that linger in the family’s home. Doja’s new music video clocks in at 3 minutes and 45 seconds and currently holds over 620,000 views on YouTube.

Doja Cat will be performing at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, which will be broadcast live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12. Doja will also be embarking on her very first North American headlining tour dubbed The Scarlet Tour this fall. Ice Spice and Doechii will serve as special guests throughout the tour.

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar for a September 2023 cover story, Doja discussed her complicated relationship with her fans. “My theory is that if someone has never met me in real life, then, subconsciously, I’m not real to them,” Doja told the publication. “So when people become engaged with someone they don’t even know on the internet, they kind of take ownership over that person.

“They think that person belongs to them in some sense. And when that person changes drastically, there is a shock response that is almost uncontrollable. … I’ve accepted that that’s what happens. So put my wigs on and take them off,” Doja continued. “I shave my head or my eyebrows. I have all the freedom in the world.”

Doja was under fire recently after refusing to tell her fans she loves them online. Later on her Instagram Story, Doja revealed she “felt free” after losing a large amount of followers. “Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I’ve defeated a large beast that’s been holding me down for so long and it feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am and not for who I was.” Doja wrote. “I feel free.”

