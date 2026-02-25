Dolly Parton Joins Emerging Nashville Singer-Songwriter on “Clever” Sequel to “Jolene”

In 1973, Dolly Parton earned her second No. 1 hit “Jolene.” The song was song inspired by an auburn-haired bank clerk who once got a little too friendly with Parton’s husband, Carl Dean. Calling it “a once-in-a-world song without boundaries,” The Tennessean lauded the song’s (and Parton’s) ability to cross “genre and generations.” In another example of the song’s enduring relatability, rising country star Belles has penned a follow-up rendition called “Son of Jolene.” And she has not only the “Queen of Country’s” approval, but her cooperation.

Dolly Parton Loved This Unique Take on Her Signature Song

Incorporating the song’s iconic chorus, Belles spun a tale of a young women meeting and falling for the son the aforementioned “Jolene,” who turns out to be everything his mother was and more. He’s just like his mother / Is it any wonder / That I caught him in the dead of night / With lipstick on his suit and tie / And he still denies everything he did to me?

You can hear the full version on April 17—and you’ll hear a familiar voice when you do. Dolly Parton joined Belles on this latest chapter in the saga of “Jolene.”

“When I heard ‘Son of Jolene,’ I thought it was very clever,” Parton told People magazine. “No one had ever thought of it that way.”

The Story Behind “Son of Jolene”

Belles (real name: Kelli Rachel Belles) was inspired to write “Son of Jolene” when the mother of one of her opening acts attended a stop along last year’s headlining tour. Her name? Jolene.

Belles suggested he write a song about how being the “Son of Jolene” had hindered his love life. He told her that didn’t sound like a topic in his wheelhouse. “That’s totally fair,” she replied, “but I might write that song.’ And he was like, ‘Well, go for it.’”

So she did. Out of respect for Parton, though, Belles wanted to give “Jolene’s” creator a heads-up.

“Of course, when you’re talking about Dolly Parton and ‘Jolene,’ it’s one of the most legendary songs of all time,” she told People. “So my No. 1 priority was making sure that it was even okay to do something with this topic, and make sure that everything was done the right way.”

So her publisher sent the song to Parton’s producer, Kent Wells, who played it for the country music legend. And not only did Parton think the song was a great idea; she also wanted to be part of it herself.

“That was such a surreal moment,” Belles said.

