Blake Shelton Gets Letter from Trace Adkins on the Opry Stage—Then Duets With the Singer

Blake Shelton finally learned the truth about how Trace Adkins feels about him.

Videos by American Songwriter

Midway through Shelton’s recent set at the Grand Ole Opry, host Kelly Sutton came on stage to read a letter penned by one of the singer’s famous friends.

“Blake and I have been friends for almost 25 years. I think of him as more of a brother than a friend,” Sutton read. “He is a massively talented artist, and the most winningest coach ever on The Voice. He likes to remind everyone of that.”

“He even officiated at Victoria and my wedding. I got him to include in our vows that I never have to eat salmon. Now that is friendship,” the letter continued. “I love you, man.”

When Sutton revealed that the letter was from Adkins, Shelton hilariously remarked, “It’s the first time Trace has ever said anything nice to me, and he had you say it.”

Shelton didn’t hold a grudge too long, though. Shortly thereafter, Shelton invited Adkins onto the stage to perform their 2011 song, “Hillbilly Bone.”

After the performance, Shelton gave Adkins and massive hug and kiss on the cheek. Adkins responded by shaking his head and wiping off his cheek, prompting Shelton to label him a “grumpy bastard.”

Blake Shelton’s Tribute to Ronnie Milsap

Shelton was on hand to celebrate Ronnie Milsap’s 50th Opry anniversary. The performer started his set with back-to-back performances of his own tracks.

First he played the 2011 song “Honey Bee.” Then he followed it up with a performance of “Ol’ Red,” which he released in 2001.

When he got to the Milsap tribute portion of his performance, Shelton had only glowing things to say.

“This is the 50th anniversary of Ronnie Milsap being a member of the Grand Ole Opry. For me personally, I turned 50 this year, so it’s my 50th year being the biggest Ronnie Milsap freak fan in the world,” Shelton said. “It’s me! You’re meeting me right now.”

Shelton noted that, when he got the call to participate in the event, he “knew exactly what song” he wanted to perform. With that, Shelton began his rendition of “Any Day Now,” which Milsap released in 1982.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images