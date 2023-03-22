Dolly Parton Takes Readers ‘Behind the Seams’ in Fashion-Filled New Book

Have you wondered about the stories behind Dolly Parton’s iconic style? Now, the country icon is giving fans a “behind-the-seams” look at her decades’ worth of eye-catching fashion.

Her new book, titled Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, will be serving up the very best of Parton’s life in looks. Written with Holly George-Warren and curated by Rebecca Seaver, the book will feature never-before-told stories, reveal some of her private costume archives and spotlight some of her most iconic fashions from throughout her storied career.

The heels, the wigs, the bold everything—readers will get an eyeful of it all in this meticulously detailed collection. Parton will also discuss her most memorable fashion moments along the way.

“I am happy, proud, and excited to present my book Behind the Seams to the public,” Parton said in a statement. “It is my hope that you will enjoy a look at my life in costume and hair and get to know some of the great people who have helped shape my life and my look. Enjoy!”

Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones follows 2020’s bestselling Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, and is the second installment of a Parton-centric trilogy.

Arriving on October 17, 2023, by way of Ten Speed Press, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones is available for pre-order HERE.

This is by far Parton’s first foray onto the page. In fact, the country superstar recently announced her upcoming children’s book, titled Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Makes it Big. In partnership with Penguin Workshop, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, Parton will tell the story of a little dog with big dreams to young readers everywhere.

Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Makes it Big follows her other children’s books, including Coat Of Many Colors (1994) and I Am A Rainbow (2009). The latest story is set for release on April 25.

