Dolly Parton to Publish New Children’s Book Inspired by God-Dog, Billy the Kid

Dolly Parton has brought the world music, inspiration, and now, she’s gifting us the story of a little dog with big dreams.

In partnership with Penguin Workshop, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, the country superstar just announced her upcoming children’s book, titled Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Makes it Big.

The picture book, illustrated by MacKenzie Haley and aimed at young readers aged four to seven years old, tells the story of Billy the Kid, “a dog who loves barking to the beat of country music and sets out to make it big as a country music star in Nashville,” reads a description of the tale.

“But when he encounters some bullies at the Battle of the Bow-wows,” the synopsis continues, “he must call on his favorite songs, and the help of some new friends, to regain his self-confidence and be the star he always knew he could be.”

Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Makes it Big children’s book cover

“I am so proud to bring this book and the message it conveys to life,” Parton said of her book in a statement. “Years back I wrote a song ‘Makin’ Fun Ain’t Funny’ for my children’s album, I Believe In You. I wanted kids to understand how harmful bullying can be to someone.

“When I launched the Doggy Parton line of pet products earlier this year, my god-dog Billy got to be the star of the show. Since he’s a big star now, I knew a story with him at the center could help drive home important messages in a unique way. I hope this is the first of many books with Billy.”

Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Makes it Big follows her other children’s books, including Coat Of Many Colors (1994) and I Am A Rainbow (2009). Her latest story is set for release on April 25 of next year.

“Working with Dolly is a true delight, and we’re so happy to adopt her god-dog, Billy the Kid, into the Penguin Workshop family!” President of Penguin Workshop Francesco Sedita added. “This story is going to bring joy (and a little bit of country) to so many.”