Dolly Parton to Receive the Poet’s Award at 19th Annual ACM Honors

Dolly Parton will soon be celebrated. The Academy of Country Music recently announced that the country singer will receive the ACM Poet’s Award at its 19th ACM Honors ceremony.

Parton’s latest recognition celebrates her “extraordinary, decades-long impact as one of country music’s most gifted and influential songwriters,” a press release stated.

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Through songs like “9 to 5” and “Jolene,” Parton has shown “the lasting power of her songwriting within country music.”

“Parton has written with honesty, heart and unmatched storytelling power,” the press release read, “creating songs that have shaped the culture of country music and continue to resonate far beyond genre lines.”

A 13-time ACM Award recipient and three-time show host, Parton has long been associated with the ACMs. She will accept the award via a special video message, which will be played at the Nashville ceremony on Aug. 19.

What to Know About the 19th Annual ACM Honors

Parton isn’t the only big name set to be honored at the ceremony.

Other special honorees include Bill Anderson, Brett James, C2C: Country to Country, The Carter Family and Eric Church. Kacey Musgraves, Landman, Leslie Fram, Mike Curb, and Scott Zolke will also be recognized at the event.

Additionally, ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year winner Ella Langley, ACM Songwriter of the Year winner Jessie Jo Dillon, and the previously announced ACM Studio Recording Award and Industry Award winners will be recognized.

The performance line up is similarly stacked. Avery Anna, Big Kenny, Carly Pearce, Carter Faith, Dierks Bentley, and Dylan Scott, are all set to take the stage.

Gabriella Rose, Gavin Adcock, Kaitlin Butts, Mark Collie, Margo Price, Megan Moroney, Parker McCollum, and Trisha Yearwood will also perform.

Elsewhere, Brenda Lee will appear as a special guest. On top of that, Zach John King will present the ACM Studio Recording and Industry Awards portion of ACM Honors.

Carly Pearce and Parker McCollum will host this year’s event.

The 19th ACM Honors will take place Wednesday, Aug. 19 at The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets are now available for the star-studded night.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage