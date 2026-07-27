Dolly Parton’s Brother, Coy “Denver” Parton, Dead at 82

Dolly Parton is mourning a major loss. The country singer’s older brother, Coy “Denver” Parton, died on July 23, according to his obituary. He was 82.

No cause of death was listed.

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Before his death, Denver worked as a crane operator for years. He was also a homestead farmer and an avid hunter.

Denver is survived by seven sisters, two daughters, and one grandson, as well as other relatives and friends. Private services are set to be held at an undisclosed date.

Dolly has yet to speak out about her brother’s death. The news comes following the one-year anniversary of her husband, Carl Dean’s, passing.

After her long-time love died, Dolly spoke out in a statement.

“Carl and I spent many wonderful years together,” Parton said. “Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.”

Dolly Parton’s Health Concerns

Dolly’s own health has been a cause for concern in the months since Carl’s death. In September 2025, Dolly postponed her planned Las Vegas shows to undergo a “few procedures.”

Then, in May 2026, Dolly announced she had decided to cancel those Sin City concerts.

“The good news is I’m responding really well to meds and treatments and I’m improving every day,” she said at the time. “Now, the bad news is it’s going to take me a little while before I’m up to stage performance level because some of the meds and treatments make me a little bit swimmy headed, as my grandma used to say.”

“I’ve always had problems with my kidney stones. Lord, they dig more stones out of me a year than the rock quarry in Rockwood, Tennessee,” Dolly added. “But seriously, my immune system and my digestive system got all out of whack over the past couple of years. And they’re working real hard on rebuilding and strengthening those.”

Despite her health woes, Dolly assured fans, “I am still working. I still do videos. I still record. I run up and down to Dollywood now and then. And I’m working hard on getting my museum and my hotel open in Nashville later this year.And I am spending a lot of time writing and reworking on my Broadway musical.”

“I have great doctors and I’m doing really well and they assure me that everything I have is treatable. So I’m going with that,” she concluded. “And I just want you to know, I thank you for standing by me and that I will always love you.”

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