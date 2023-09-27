Dolly Parton Wanted to Collaborate with Tina Turner on ‘Rockstar’ But Didn’t Get the Chance

During a brand-new interview with USA Today, Dolly Parton revealed that she initially intended to collaborate with Tina Turner on a track for her first rock album, Rockstar. Tragically, Turner passed away on May 24 at the age of 83 before that was able to happen.

Videos by American Songwriter

Parton’s Rockstar will be released on November 17 and features collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, and Sting, as well as Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

During the USA Today interview, Parton was asked about something written in her forthcoming book, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, where the “Jolene” singer stated that the outfit she wore during her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction was inspired by Turner. Her plan, as she said, was to have Turner sing on Rockstar before she knew the legendary singer had grown severely ill.

[RELATED: Dolly Parton Covers 4 Non Blondes’ 1993 Hit “What’s Up?”Featuring Linda Perry]

“Yeah, well, I love Tina Turner. In fact, I did not know she was ill – or as ill as she was – and I wanted her to sing on my rock ‘n’ roll album,” Parton revealed. “Chris Lord-Alge, who mixed the album, knew her. He was going over there to do some business anyway where she lives, so he was going to take that to her. And he told me, ‘You know, she’s not in good health. I don’t think this is going to happen.’ I was really sad about that, because I had the perfect song that we were going to do.”

“I didn’t even put it on the album. It was a song I wrote called ‘Stay Out of My Bedroom.’ Maybe I’ll do it some other time with somebody else,” Parton continued. “But I love Tina, and that outfit I wore for the Rock & Roll acceptance speech. I was thinking of her the whole time. It felt like something that she would wear. I showed my legs, which are not nearly as beautiful as hers, nor as long.”

Later in the interview, Parton discussed Turner’s cover of her song “There’ll Always Be Music,” which was featured on the latter’s first solo studio album, Tina Turns the Country On! “I’m always complimented when anybody wants to do my songs. I don’t even remember what year that was, but it was long, long ago when I wrote that,” Dolly said. “I was very proud of it at the time.”

Parton’s memoir will be released on October 17. According to Billboard, Parton released an official statement earlier this year regarding the book’s release. “I am happy, proud and excited to present my book Behind the Seams to the public,” Parton stated at the time. “It is my hope that you will enjoy a look at my life in costume and hair and get to know some of the great people who have helped shape my life and my look. Enjoy!”

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM