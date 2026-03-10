Don Gibson and Faron Young Competed Over This Massive Hit, Which Became Patsy Cline’s Final Top 5 Single

Few songs have as wild of a backstory as “Sweet Dreams“. The song is written by Don Gibson, who released it in 1956 as his first single, becoming a Top 10 hit. But Faron Young also became a fan of “Sweet Dreams”, releasing his own version one month before Gibson’s. Both out at the same time, Young’s peaked at No. 2

Videos by American Songwriter

As Gibson was just becoming known as an artist, he released “Sweet Dreams” again in 1960, where it did a bit better on the charts. But the song really gained notoriety in 1963, becoming the final Top 5 single of Patsy Cline’s career.

According to Press Pros, Cline’s producer, Owen Bradley, brought her the song to record. Although they initially argued about what the song should sound like, on February 5, 1963, Cline recorded “Sweet Dreams”. The song was scheduled to be released as a single on March 20, the follow-up to her “Leavin’ On Your Mind” hit. Sadly, Cline passed away in a plane crash on March 5. Instead, “Sweet Dreams” was released posthumously. Out as “Sweet Dreams (Of You”, the song is the final Top 5 single of Cline’s career.

Other Artists Who Had Success With “Sweet Dreams”

Cline’s version is among the most notable, in part because of the tragic events. But she isn’t the only artist to have success with “Sweet Dreams”. In 1966, Tommy McLain had a Top 15 on the pop charts with “Sweet Dreams”.

In 1975, Emmy Lou Harris includes the song on her Elite Hotel album, becoming her second No. 1 hit. And in 1979, Reba McEntire had her first Top 20 hit as a solo artist with “Sweet Dreams”. Ironically, McEntire also has a sad story attached to “Sweet Dreams”.

Taste of Country reveals that McEntire kept “Sweet Dreams” as part of her setlist for years, until 1991. The song is the last one McEntire performed at a private California show, the night before seven of her band members, plus her tour manager, were tragically killed, also in a plane crash. McEntire retired that song after that. In 2020, McEntire performed an a cappella version for a fundraiser for the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Tammy Wynette also recorded a version of “Sweet Dreams”, as did Chet Atkins and Mark Knopfler, for their Neck And Neck record.

The sad song says, “Sweet dreams of you / Things I know can’t come true / Why can’t I forget the past, start loving someone new / Instead of having sweet dreams about you.“

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images