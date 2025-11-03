Don Williams’ Legacy Misused in Unauthorized AI Music Release

While many artists warned about the dangers of scammers pretending to be them, a new threat emerged over the last year – AI. The massive surge in artificial intelligence allowed users to bring even their wildest dreams to life. As with any technology, it didn’t take long before scammers started using AI to trick fans. But recently, an individual used AI to bring the famous Don Williams back to life with a new album. And some fans truly believed the country icon released a new album called God and the Horses.

For fans of Williams, they know that the Country Music Hall of Famer passed away in September 2017 at the age of 78. Throughout his legacy, he recorded countless hit songs that influenced stars like Josh Turner, Eric Clapton, Ray Scott, Charley Pride, Pete Townshend, Waylon Jennings, and even Johnny Cash. Still entertaining fans, Williams passed from symptoms of emphysema.

Although it isn’t unusual for singers to release new music after passing away, the new album from Williams was not his original voice. When hitting streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, fans believed that Christmas had come early. Getting the chance to hear new music from Williams seemed like a dream. But it was more of a nightmare.

Looking at the album, which remains on Spotify as of now, it featured songs like “Back Where the River Bends”, “Leaves on the Wind”, and “Morning Feels Like Home.” Only gaining a few thousand listens, a person named Gary Wayne Moore copyrighted the songs.

Don Williams Just The Latest Victim Of AI

Hoping that lost recordings from Williams were found, which led to the new album, the famed singer was just the latest victim of AI. Taylor Swift also watched AI steal her likeness.

Sadly, images of Swift emerged online showing the “Shake It Off” singer in a sexual manner. Although the singer’s team rushed to remove the pictures, the issue landed on the desk of the White House.

At the time, former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “We are alarmed by the circulation of images that you just laid out – of false images to be more exact, and it is alarming.”

Speaking on behalf of the White House, she advised social media platforms to take a stand. “While social media companies make their own independent decisions about content management, we believe they have an important role to play in enforcing their own rules to prevent the spread of misinformation, and non-consensual, intimate imagery of real people.”

The rise of AI in music may offer creative possibilities, but situations like this remind us that protecting an artist’s legacy is more important than ever.

