Drake Visits Bun B’s New Burger Restaurant

On June 7, former UGK (Underground Kingz) rapper Bun B opened a new burger joint called Trill Burgers in Houston, Texas, less than 100 miles away from where he was born. To help promote the restaurant and support his emcee friend, Drake paid a visit to Trill Burgers on Monday (June 19) to get a bite to eat, as shown in a video posted by the shop’s Instagram page.

By looking at Trill Burgers’ official website, it’s clear that they’ve had a strong reputation in Houston even before erecting their own building. First serving as a pop-up shop/food truck, Bun B’s beef patties have won over hearts in Texas since the COVID-19 pandemic, as they built a large enough fanbase and clientele to finally set up a permanent location.

Drake has always had admiration for Bun B, evident in the song used in the background of Trill Burgers’ post on Monday. Serving as the eighth track on Drake’s beloved 2011 album Take Care, the song “Under Ground Kings” sees Drake pay homage to the other half of UGK Pimp C, who passed away four years before the LP’s release.

Along with Drake, other high-profile hip-hop acts have also tried out Trill Burgers, most notably Travis Scott, Ludacris, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Metro Boomin, and Tyler, The Creator. In fact, when snacking on one of their burgers at their pop-up at Coachella this year, Tyler gave an honest, approving review of the sandwich.

“This is a good burger,” he said. “I don’t (usually) fuck with onions, but on the burger, it’s good. I give it a strong, like ‘Oh, I’m moving and my friend can help me move a couch because he’s strong’ strong, 8.3 (out of 10).”

With marquee names like these continuing to endorse Trill Burgers, it’s hard to imagine Bun B’s business will do anything but succeed, especially considering that it set up shop in the town he calls home.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images