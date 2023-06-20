The Smile Release New Single “Bending Hectic”

Written by Peter Burditt

One year since they released their debut LP A Light For Attracting Attention, The Smile – the Radiohead spinoff band composed of Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner – have unveiled their first release of 2023 with the eight-minute single “Bending Hectic.”

The song is not entirely new to listeners, as the band gave the world a sneak peek of their single back in 2022 when they snuck the piece into their set at the Montreux Jazz Festival, reports NME. And to further allure fans to the mysterious track, the band did not add it to their live album of the show, The Smile Live at Montreux Jazz Festival July 2022, released December 2022.

Between the eerie glimpse The Smile provided its fans, paired with the nearly year-long publishing hiatus, the single’s release has led to immense anticipation. In addition to the band’s teasing of the song, much of the excitement surrounding the eight-minute mini rock opera is due to the reminiscent sounds of Radiohead’s infamous alternative and experimental style of music. That specifically is their masterful use of booming and ornate crescendos accompanied by their melodic and melancholic melodies.

The self-standing single was produced at the notorious Abbey Road Studios in London alongside longtime Radiohead and Jonny Greenwood collaborator Sam Petts-Davies, according to a release. Petts-Davies has also worked with Frank Ocean, Roger Waters, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Furthermore, the London Contemporary Orchestra played all orchestral arrangements in the song.

The single’s release comes just one day before the band sets off on their 16-date North American tour, which will kick off in Mexico City on June 21 and end on July 7 in Chicago.

Needless to say, this awe-spiring single will chill the hearts and minds of fans listening, given its musical nuance and tonal nostalgia.

