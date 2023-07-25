Drive-In Movie Theater Owner Wants Credit from Taylor Swift

In 2020, Taylor Swift released a lyric video for her song “This Is Me Trying” from the album Folklore. In the video, Greenville Drive-In in Greene County, New York, is briefly featured. Now, the owner of the drive-in wants his business to be properly acknowledged.

The theater is currently celebrating its annual Taylor Swift Appreciation Day for the third time. The theater’s owners seem to be proud that their business is featured in the “Red” singer, but want the proper credit that they feel they deserve.

On Monday (July 24), Greenville Drive-In made an Instagram post explaining the situation involving their business and Swift‘s video. “As many of you remember, on July 24, 2020 at midnight @taylorswift released her music video for ‘This Is Me Trying’ using our drive-in screen as the background for her lyrics,” the post’s caption reads.

“It has now been seen nearly 18 million times on YouTube around the planet,” the caption continues. “At the time, this scenario caught us off-guard as we were not even were remotely aware of this possibility. It has taken us a little time to unwind what happened, but it is a distinctly modern tale.”

The post’s caption then explains that someone took footage of the inside of Greenville Drive-In without their permission. “Somewhere during the winter of either 2018 or 2019, an overseas-based freelance photographer entered our property without permission and began filming. He then placed that footage with @shutterstock advertising the footage as ‘abandoned upstate NY drive-in theatre’. (Mind you, to access our property he had to pass our marquee, box office and several signs that clearly stated we were active and off-season… but, anyway.),” the caption states.

“Someone in Taylor’s creative team purchased a $75 license from the stock agency for the footage, enlarged it, slowed it down, stitched together 14 loops of the original 11-second clip and then added the lyrics on our screen. Voila! Instant music video,” the caption continues. “After one of our eagle-eyed Swiftie staffers quickly brought it to our attention, we did attempt to reach out to Taylor’s team to politely ask if they might identify and credit the drive-in as the location for the music video. Alas, we have yet to receive a response from her representatives. (We’ll blame COVID.)”

“In any event, we’ve now adopted July 24th as our TAYLOR SWIFT APPRECIATION DAY here at the Greenville’s Drive-In 32 and we’re making a week out of it,” the caption reveals as it comes to a close.

Greenville Drive-In recently spoke with Rolling Stone about how they really just want some acknowledgment from Swift’s creative team. “I would love to actually have a chat with someone from Taylor’s group. We’ve never gotten a response to a couple of inquiries,” Greenville Drive-In owner Dwight Grimm told the outlet. “Ultimately, we’re just kind of hoping somebody acknowledges that it’s us in the video since that’s never really happened.”

