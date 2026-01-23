Drive My Car: 3 Rock Stars and Their Famous Set of Wheels

Rock stars are known for many things, but having a bland set of wheels is not one of them. How can you become the envy of everyone around you without flexing your fame via a head turning car? Yes, a rock star’s image is an important aspect of their musicianship. How can we, as listeners, believe the hard and fast lifestyle your pitching in your music if you’re driving, say, a Prius? No, nothing pairs better with rock & roll than a car that would have your mother clutching her pearls if she saw you hopping into it. Take the four artists below as prime examples…these four rockers have some seriously famous cars.

Cadillac Fleetwood Series 60 – Elvis Presley

No car is more intrinsically linked to a rock star than the Cadillac is to Elvis Presley. Generations of rock fans dreamed of owning their own Cadillac thanks to Presley’s influence. Though Presley had many cars (moreover, many Cadillacs), it was his pink painted Cadillac that stood the test of time. Even today–generations after Presley’s heyday–this car remains a symbol of the rock & roll lifestyle.

Porsche 356 – Janis Joplin

As much as Janis Joplin was emblematic of the late ’60s, her Porsche was similarly iconic. What car could better befit a psychedelic star than this one with its hypnotizing paint job? Though the car originally came in a grey color, Joplin commissioned an artist to let loose their creative spirit. It was certainly emblematic of the hippie age. Though she passed not too long after purchasing the car, it’s a piece of Joplin that her fans can revisit for a dose of nostalgia.

Rolls Royce Phantom V – John Lennon

Next up on our list of rock stars and their cars, we have John Lennon‘s wheels. Lennon wasn’t the best driver, famously. Nevertheless, like a true rocker, that didn’t stop him from purchasing the most ostentatious car possible. After purchasing a few other vehicles, he bought his most famous set of wheels: a Rolls Royce Phantom V. The car, decked out in a psychedelic-tinged paint job, was just the ticket for Lennon in this stage of his career. The Beatles were becoming a little more adventurous and his personal style followed suit. This car was the cherry on top of Lennon’s move towards the outlandish.

