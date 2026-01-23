Blake Shelton Was a “Nervous Wreck” Before Collaborating With This Hollywood A-Lister: “Everything About It Was Just Like a Fish Out of Water for Me”

Aside from his solo career, which brought him 30 No. 1 hits, Blake Shelton has collaborated with numerous stars in the music industry. Taking a look, he has worked with Rascal Flatts, Christina Aguilera, Shakira, Pitbull, Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert, and Post Malone. His collaboration with Gwen Stefani went beyond the studio as the two married in 2021. But among all the stars he worked with, nothing made him more nervous than when he got the chance to team up with Adam Sandler.

Videos by American Songwriter

A comedian, singer, actor, and writer, Sandler turned his jokes into a career that brought him a net worth of more than $450 million. Caring little about his net worth, Shelton found himself working with the actor on the 2015 film The Ridiculous 6. For those who might not know, in the film, the country singer portrayed the famous Wyatt Earp.

Discussing his time on set, Shelton admitted he was a big fan of Sandler. “I was such a fan. I didn’t know what he was going to be like, but I wanted him to be like the guy that’s in all these movies, and sure enough, he is. And he literally plays himself, I think, in all of his movies.”

[RELATED: Blake Shelton Just Surpassed Tim McGraw With This Major Country Radio Milestone]

Blake Shelton Reveals The Magic Of Adam Sandler

Although having starred in music videos, Shelton had little experience when it came to Hollywood. Thankfully, Sandler was there to put him at ease. “It was just so much fun, but leading up to that, I was a nervous wreck because I had to act, and I never really acted before. Everything about it was just like a fish out of water for me, but Adam instantly made me feel comfortable.”

And even if Shelton couldn’t battle through the nerves, he insisted that it was practically impossible not to smile around Sandler. “You can’t help smile when you’re around that guy.”

While a decade has passed since Shelton stepped on the set of The Ridiculous 6, he continues to hold his time with Sandler close. And while the film gained low reviews and harsh criticism, the country singer has never wavered in his appreciation for the experience, remembering it as a rare opportunity to work alongside someone he deeply admired.

(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Family Film and TV Awards)