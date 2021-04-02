DRMAGDN Fills the Folktronica of “Not Alone” with Members of Velvet Revolver, Matchbox Twenty, and More

Writing, producing and mixing all of his music, New York-based drummer and EDM artist Charlie Zeleny (a.k.a. DRMAGDN) only enlists the help of hand-picked musicians and friends, only when it makes sense to the song. On the heavier folk-driven “Not Alone,” DRMAGDN enlisted several artists, including vocalist Jeremy O’Shea (Velvet Revolver) on vocals and Matchbox Twenty’s Matt Beck on guitar and piano, to tell the empowering story of how love, community, friends, and lovers can pick you up when you’re down.

“I have a lot of awesome musician friends that I love to include on each song on my record when appropriate,” says Zeleny. “Jeremy O’Shea is a friend I’ve collaborated with before in NYC, and his unbelievable rock voice was perfect to balance out the folktronica vibes of ‘Not Alone.’ Matt Beck and I have played together for years and live and on record in NYC, so he was my swiss army knife on guitars and piano adding to what I already programmed on the track.”

“Not Alone” is anthemic of the comfort and necessity of connectedness in troubled times with O’Shea singing Trouble won’t get away from me / Temptation can’t pull me down / Love come find me, cos’ I know I’m not alone.

DRAMGDN (Photo: Biruta Freimane)

Also featured on “Not Alone” is American Authors bassist Dave Rublin and trumpeter Spencer Ludwig.

“His [Ludwig] trumpet was the final piece needed to make this track perfect for Dave Kutch (The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber) to master it,” says Zeleny. “I’m so honored to have all these amazing talents to help actualize my song vision on ‘Not Alone.’”

He adds, “It’s a song about the love of friends, family and community, and the music video is a tribute to all the epic moments and adventures that I had over the past three years.”