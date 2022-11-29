Is a Dua Lipa and Mick Jagger Collaboration in the Works?

Dua Lipa recently shared several photos from the studio with the Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger.

The post on Lipa’s social media, simply captioned, “sweeeet weeeek,” alongside evidence of her and Jagger in a recording studio together, has fans wondering if a collaboration between the two stars is imminent. Comments like “No way !!!!! Are you working together ???” and “R u kidding? Mick jagger? U can’t be stopped!” were tacked on to the post as others called for Lipa’s long-awaited new music.

While it is unclear whether the two are working on something together, new music from the “Levitating” star has been hinted at for a while. Earlier this year, the pop star dished on her highly-anticipated third album, the follow-up to her highly-successful 2020 project Future Nostalgia. She gave Vogue Australia the latest update.

“As I’m writing my new album, I feel even more liberated in a completely different way,” she told the outlet. “And even more in control than I thought.”

“I’ve definitely grown up,” she previously shared of her new music, saying her work has matured in both sound and theme. “It’s like I’m coming into my power and not afraid to talk about things. It’s about understanding what I want.”

If the Rolling Stones frontman is in her album’s future, it wouldn’t be the first time Lipa has enlisted some legendary help. She most recently collaborated with the Rocket Man himself, Elton John, for their chart-topping hit “Cold Heart.”

“This track is the culmination of a beautiful friendship with you Dua and I’m so happy we can now share it—I hope you all love it!” John wrote in a tweet about their joint effort.

Maybe we’ll see a similar budding musical friendship and get an equally lovable hit from a Lipa-Jagger alliance.

Photo: Hugo Comte / Warner Music