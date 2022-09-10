Duran Duran Honors Queen Elizabeth II With a Performance at the Hollywood Bowl

Duran Duran used their set at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles Friday night (September 9), to honor Queen Elizabeth II with their 1982 ballad “Save A Prayer.”

“So, you know that it’s a real sad time for a lot of us Brits, and a lot of other people around the world, and we would like to make our own tribute to Queen Elizabeth II,” lead singer Simon Le Bon told the crowd as they geared up for the homage.

He continued, “If you’d like to join us and show your respect, please take your cell phone out, switch the light on. Let’s fill the Bowl with light for the queen. We say goodbye.”

The crowd followed suit and soon thousands of lights were illuminating the amphitheater. Le Bon called his view of the crowd “beautiful” before jumping into the song with his fellow bandmates – John Taylor on bass, Nick Rhodes on the keyboard, and Roger Taylor on drums. While they played the somber tune, giant animated white doves flew across the video screens.

Thank you to everyone at tonight's show at @HollywoodBowl , we will see you tomorrow (and hopefully "hold back the rain"!) #duranlive pic.twitter.com/btf0roU9ba — Duran Duran (@duranduran) September 10, 2022

The tribute performance marking the monarch’s death at age 96 came after a giant portrait of a young Queen Elizabeth II was shown on a screen behind the stage moments before Duran Duran started their set.

Back in June, the band performed for the Queen at her star-studded Platinum Jubilee concert celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s reign.

“Her Majesty the Queen has presided over the UK for longer than any other British monarch. She dedicated her life to the people and set an extraordinary example to the world throughout her reign,” the band said in a statement posted to social media.

“She’s seen changes that are beyond what any of us can imagine. She has faced challenges that she has risen to time and again,” the statement continued. “Her life has been remarkable in so many ways. We will all miss her and are grateful for the incredible service she gave to the people of Great Britain and the countries of the Commonwealth. We send our deepest condolence to the royal family. Her death brings to an end a long and unique chapter in the history of the United Kingdom and the world.”

Photo: John Swannell / High Rise PR