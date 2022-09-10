Kacey Musgraves Shares New Documentary on the Making of ‘Star-Crossed’

Kacey Musgraves has released a short documentary that chronicles the making of her latest studio album, Star-Crossed. The film, directed by Bardia Zeinali, is available to stream now (September 10) on Paramount Plus.

Star-Crossed was the highly anticipated follow-up to her 2018 Grammy-winning album, Golden Hour. While its predecessor saw Musgraves in the thick of her Honeymoon phase with then-husband Ruston Kelly, Star-Crossed captures the process of healing from their divorce.

In the new doc’s opening scene, she talks about the dual emotions she feels while making the record, “A lot of people are about to hear things that were very personal ruminations at one point. Yeah, it’s just a mindfuck. It’s a lot to take in, even though it came from us.”

Elsewhere in the doc, viewers are given an inside look at the creative process behind the album’s tracks like “Star-Crossed,” “Cherry Blossom,” “Angel” and “What Doesn’t Kill Me.” She also talks about her choice to cover Violeta Parra’s “Gracias a la Via,” which came after Mercedes Sosa’s rendition “absolutely impaled” her when she heard it during a seven-hour guided mushroom trip.

We also get a look into Musgraves’ partnership with producer Ian Fitchuck. Fitchuck compares the making of the album to painting while Musgraves chimes in saying, “it’s like paint-by-number. We had to figure out what the ins and outs of these little sounds and little moments that were really important.”

You can get a 30-day free trial to check out the documentary on Paramount Plus with the code “STARCROSSED.” Find the trailer below.

Star-Crossed saw Musgraves take yet another leap towards pop music. Though much of the album keeps her country roots intact, she doesn’t shy away from more mainstream flavors. It received widespread critical and fan acclaim.

Musgraves wrapped up a North American tour earlier this year in support of the album and is slated to appear at Austin City Limits Music Festival next month.