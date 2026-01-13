Dwight Yoakam Announces Benefit Concert for For Children’s Hospital Los Angeles With Charley Crockett, Lukas Nelson, and Marcus King

On January 28, 2026, Dwight Yoakam will be hosting his inaugural benefit concert, Dwight Yoakam & Friends: Rockin’ for the Kids at the Roxy, at at The Roxy Theater in West Hollywood. Transpiring on the Wednesday before the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 1, Yoakam will be joined by Grammy nominees and Americana fan favorites, Charley Crockett and Lukas Nelson.

In addition to Crockett and Nelson, Marcus King will also join Yoakam and company. However, that’s not it, as an announcement disclosing several other guests is soon to come. Lastly, Billy Bob Thornton, star of Landman, and once Dwight Yoakam’s co-star in Sling Blade, will also make an appearance.

Yoakam’s star-studded afair is raising money for the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, a place he has a very personal connection with. A while back, Yoakam’s son received treatment at the hospital for an unspecified illness. Thanks to the care he received, he was fortunately able to recover from the illness.

The Personal Significance Behind Dwight Yoakam’s Benefit Concert

Speaking on the personal significance of the show, Yoakam stated, “When you walk the halls of a children’s hospital, it changes you. It puts all of life in a very graphic perspective. As Emily and I were there with our own child, we saw so many families facing battles no one hopes to ever have to endure.”

“And while we were fortunate to not face those challenges, that experience never left us. Rockin’ for the Kids is our way of saying thank you to Dr. Krieger and the entire staff at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, on behalf of every family who puts their trust in them every single day,” added Dwight Yoakam.

Additionally, Dr. Mark Krieger, Yoakam’s partner and the doctor who treated his son, stated, “On behalf of everyone at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, we are thrilled to be partnering with Mr. Yoakam and his wife on what is sure to be a truly special event.”

To learn more about the even visit Yoakam’s website HERE. You can purchase tickets via the website starting tomorrow, January 14th, at 10 a.m. PST.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images



